In present-day Europe, astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy and the world waits for further contact. Within days of the transmission, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack. There are pockets of humanity left in the eerily deserted world and the survivors must avoid and escape the aliens bent on destroying them and everything they hold dear. A loose reimagining of H.G. Wells' 1898 novel, this third television adaptation stars Gabriel Byrne, Daisy Edgar-Jones and an ensemble supporting cast.