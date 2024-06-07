The Project

MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal On Having Her Sauce Stocked In Coles
MasterChef's Sumeet Saigal rocked the judges with her inventive Indian-Italian sauce, and she tells us what it's like to have her own product on supermarket shelves!

Guest Interviews

5 mins

Meghan Trainor On Her Surprising Connection To Australia

Meghan Trainor told us about her very * personal * connection to Australia, and the reason why her son's middle name is 'Bruce'.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Peter Garrett Reveals All About THAT Protest Performance At The Sydney

Midnight Oil are well-known for their politically-motivated hits and moments, and Peter Garrett tells us all about THAT protest performance at the Sydney Olympics, as he looks back on an incredible career.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Jane Goodall On Why We Should Be Hopeful For The Future

Dr Jane Goodall has been on a lifelong mission to reconnect humans with the natural world and take on urgent climate action and she tells us why we all should have hope for the future.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Eric Idle On How The Beatles' George Harrison Saved His Life

Comedian Eric Idle's new show pays tribute to some of the friends he's lost including Robin Williams and George Harrison, and he told us how The Beatles saved his life.

image-placeholder
5 mins

The Aussie DJ Turning Children's Songs Into Dance Floor Bangers

DJ Lenny Pearce is creating toddler techno by remixing classic children's songs into dance floor bangers and has even helped produce The Wiggles' new EDM album. Lenny told us how it all started.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Daniel Connell On Why Modern Pass-The-Parcel Is Making Kids Soft

Comedian Daniel Connell recently threw a birthday party for his son, and he tells us why he thinks modern pass-the-parcel is making kids soft.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Sex & The City Creator Candace Bushnell On What It's Like Being The Real Carrie Bradshaw

Candace Bushnell was the creator of 'Sex & The City' and based it off her own lives with her friends, and she tells us what it was like being the real Carrie Bradshaw.

