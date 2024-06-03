Young Aussies Reckon There's 'Nothing' To Do In Sydney

Taking to TikTok, Alannah, 19, addressed people complaining that there is nothing to do in Sydney when it's raining.

"Babe, there's nothing to do even when it isn't raining," she said in the video that garnered over 77,000 views.

"Who are you lying to? There's nothing to do in Sydney at all. Especially when you're over the age of 15," she added.

"Rain, hail or shine. Nothing."

Alannah's vent left people in the comments divided.

"There's so much to do here I can give you a whole list," one person wrote, while another asked, "How can you be bored in Sydney?"

"Me [and] my 2 mates find the best activities to do. We've been going to escape rooms, shopping, go-karting, put-put, movie nights, spa days. You just have to find it," another suggested.

"What's there to do in other places that we can't do here but?" another asked, with Alannah pointing out that there is no nightlife in the city compared to other places.

However, there were many on Alannah's side saying that "Sydney is so boring."

"You're right. It's either eat or nothing," another person said, while another added," Finally someone said it." Elaborating to news.com.au, Alannah believes that the expensive city does not cater to everyone's needs.

"There is a lot of physical stuff you can do, like going on hikes, beach walks and tracks. Which is all good, but in the rain, what can you do?" she said.

"I've been to the zoo many times. I've seen the different museums. I've done everything that can be recommended to tourists visiting Sydney," she said.

She added that there are a limited number of affordable activities and sites on offer.

"Doing activities is also not affordable these days, like doing the bridge climb, Luna Park, and go-carting, which are all really expensive for a short period of time as well," she said.

"I definitely think it comes down to the type of person, how many friends you have, and what interests you have. I don't enjoy public settings as much, so I think we need more like chill vibes and activities that introverts can enjoy as well," she said.