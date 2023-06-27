You Can Now Live Your Barbie Dreamhouse Life In Malibu

Fans of the iconic toy doll can now stay in a stunning recreation of the Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse.

The Dreamhouse listed on Airbnb is hosted by ‘Ken’ in Malibu, California. It is newly renovated to have some “much-needed-Kenergy” and boasts stunning panoramic beach views.

The marvellous mansion includes a disco roller rink, gym, giant sandbox, second-story pool slide, dirt bike and a cowboy-themed, hot-pink bedroom.

“I’ve decked out the place with a little more…well, me! I’m more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great.”

Guests can also take home a piece of the “Kendom” as the listing offers a set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.

“We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” said Ken in a press release.

“But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.”

“Ken is inviting two lucky guests to stay in the newly revamped Malibu DreamHouse in all its Kendom glory. While Barbie is away, Ken is listing his room in her iconic Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb and bringing Barbie’s all-pink world back by popular demand.”

This extraordinary recreation of the pink palace is commemorating the July 21 release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”.

Airbnb is also celebrating the new release with a one-time donation to the Save The Children organisation that provides learning resources and support to children, families and communities in support of girls’ confidence.

Image: Airbnb/Getty/Joyce Lee/Hogwash Studios