Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

News.com reported that a Woolworths Group spokesperson confirmed that while Big W sells Australian flags all year round, no other products will be available at either Woolworths or Big W.

“While Australian flags are sold within BIG W all year round, we don’t have any additional themed merchandise available to purchase in-store in our Supermarkets or BIG W ahead of Australia Day,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there had been a “gradual decline” for Australia Day merchandise, in part to the “broader discussion” around changing the date of the January 26 public holiday.

“We know many people like to use this day as a time to get together and we offer a huge variety of products to help customers mark the day as they choose.”

“Woolworths and BIG W celebrate the best of Australia every day, and we’re proud to support the farmers, producers, and suppliers who work with us.”