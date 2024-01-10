The Project

Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths has confirmed it will not be selling Australia Day merchandise in 2024.

News.com reported that a Woolworths Group spokesperson confirmed that while Big W sells Australian flags all year round, no other products will be available at either Woolworths or Big W.

“While Australian flags are sold within BIG W all year round, we don’t have any additional themed merchandise available to purchase in-store in our Supermarkets or BIG W ahead of Australia Day,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there had been a “gradual decline” for Australia Day merchandise, in part to the “broader discussion” around changing the date of the January 26 public holiday.

“We know many people like to use this day as a time to get together and we offer a huge variety of products to help customers mark the day as they choose.”

“Woolworths and BIG W celebrate the best of Australia every day, and we’re proud to support the farmers, producers, and suppliers who work with us.”

A passenger has shared their frustrations after being seated next to a woman using a flashing cable to charge her phone for the entire duration of the six hour overnight flight.
New data has revealed a shocking decline in the number of people passing the citizenship test, with more than 100,000 people failing in 14 months.
A new study has found that people who follow a majority plant-based diet appear 39% less likely to contract COVID-19.
Rapper 50 Cent has shared that he is now practising abstinence to ensure he accomplishes his goals for the year.