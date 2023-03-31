Woman Reveals She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands After Using The Toilet

If the covid pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that, as a society, we haven’t been washing our hands properly.

One American woman, however, has taken not washing her hands even further.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Sophia revealed she doesn’t wash her hands after going to the toilet.

“I’m going to expose myself because I feel like it’s really weird that I do this, and I don’t know if other people do this,” she said, explaining her stance on hygiene.

“But I don’t always wash my hands after I pee, especially if I’m in my own house, right?

“I know how to pee in a way that doesn’t make a mess on myself.”

To make things worse, she revealed what she does when she has friends over.

“I do this thing where if I have guests over and I go to pee, I’ll turn my sink on and pretend to wash my hands and kill some time so that they think I have washed my hands, but I haven’t,” she added.

“Anyway, anyone else do that?” she asked at the end of the video.

Unfortunately, some in the comments revealed they also do this disgusting act.

“OH, THANK GOD! I thought I was alone sicko doing this exact thing,” a person said.

“I found my people,” joked another.

Most, however, found the act of not washing your hands extremely unhygienic.

“But you touch the toilet flusher and sink handles after taking a sh*t, so cross contamination??” one user explained.

“Just … wash your hands,” another suggested.