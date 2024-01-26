The Project

White Lotus Star Tom Hollander Receives Tom Holland's Avengers Bonus In Costly Blunder

White Lotus actor Tom Hollander shared he received millions of dollars in his bank account after a blunder saw him receive Spider-Man star Tom Holland's Avengers bonus.

In an interview with Late Night host Seth Meyers, Hollander explained that the two actors were with the agents for a short period of time, and that the people in accounts must have gotten confused.

"It's been very difficult, because you know I was here first but he's enormously famous," he joked.

He had discovered the accidental money transfer while he was watching a friend in the theatre.

"I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for £30,000 or something which was going to get me through the next year or so, and I was thinking, 'Well, this is marvellous, I'm very prosperous.'"

He then checked his emails only to see a payslip labelled "Box office bonus for The Avengers."

"It was an astonishing amount of money," the 56-year-old told Meyers. "It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I'd ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum. My feeling of smugness disappeared."

"I obviously don't actually get mistaken for him, but in non-visual contexts, I'm mistaken for him all the time.

"Talking to utility companies... or when I'm introduced to somebody's very excited, then confused, then disappointed children."

