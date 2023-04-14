We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart

Bayley is going viral on social media this week, and it's not because he's such a good boy.

The 1-year-old Sheepadoodle has gained mass attention on Instagram after the Doodle Dogs Club Instagram account discovered that Bayley looked an awful lot like Snoopy.

Good grief, Charlie Brown, we've found a real-life Snoopy.

"Meet @Bayley.Sheepadoodle, the spitting image of Snoopy! With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favourite cartoon dog," read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doodle Dogs Club 🧸 (@doodledogsclub)

Although Bayley and Snoopy are not the same breeds, pet lovers worldwide are still in shock at the resemblance of the two.

"After googling "black and white beagles" this dog looks more like snoopy than a beagle ever could! Especially cause beagles' heads are too small, and they don't have his pattern. This dog is officially live-action snoopy," one user explained.

"Why didn't they name him Snoopy??" a user joked.

"We can finally have a live-action Snoopy Snoopy movie!!!!!" said another.