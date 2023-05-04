'Washing Machine Expert' Reveals How Your Washing Machine Really Is Eating All Your Socks

Renea, an appliance repair tech, posted a video on TikTok that has been viewed more than 18 million times, showing you're not going crazy; your washing really is eating your socks.

In the video, Renea removes the back panel of a washing machine using a chisel.

Once it's removed, a whole load of socks is revealed to be stuck inside.

Viewers were shocked by the number of socks caught in the space, and some even joked they needed to offer their dryers an apology.

"All the years joking about how 'the dryer eats them'," said one comment.

"We all owe the dryer an apology," joked another.

Image: d7customz