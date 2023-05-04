The Project

'Washing Machine Expert' Reveals How Your Washing Machine Really Is Eating All Your Socks

A 'washing machine expert' has claimed she knows where all your missing socks are, but you are going to need a chisel.

Renea, an appliance repair tech, posted a video on TikTok that has been viewed more than 18 million times, showing you're not going crazy; your washing really is eating your socks.

In the video, Renea removes the back panel of a washing machine using a chisel.

Once it's removed, a whole load of socks is revealed to be stuck inside.

@d7customz Do you ever wonder where your socks go? 🧦 #screammovie #fypシ゚viral #washerhacks #socks#maintenance ♬ original sound - GLOSS

Viewers were shocked by the number of socks caught in the space, and some even joked they needed to offer their dryers an apology.

"All the years joking about how 'the dryer eats them'," said one comment.

"We all owe the dryer an apology," joked another.

Image: d7customz

Mum Left Furious After Teacher Leaves "Passive-Aggressive" Note On Son's Pringle Can

