Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.7%

Australia’s unemployment rate has increased to 3.7 per cent for July, up from 3.5 per cent in June.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows the number of unemployed people has risen by 36,000.

The economy also shed 14,600 jobs in July.

The percentage of people aged 15 or older either in work or looking for it, known as the participation rate, decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 66.7 per cent.

The data exceeded expectations of the financial markets.

Experts predicted a smaller rise to 3.6 per cent, expecting a 0.1 per cent jump rather than a 0.2 per cent increase.

ABS Head of Labour Statistics, Bjorn Jarvis, emphasised employment is still nearly 400,000 people higher than last July.

“The fall in employment follows an average monthly increase of around 42,000 people during the first half of this year,” said Jarvis.

“Employment is still around 387,000 people higher than last July.”

The reduction in jobs came entirely from a decrease in full-time employment, with 24,200 full-time jobs cut in July.

Part-time employment rose by 9,600.

