UK Set To Get Its Own Universal Studios Theme Park

Universal Studios has confirmed it has purchased land near Bedford, about an hour from London.

Speaking to Sky News, Universal said it was “the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site".

"It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community," it said.

Universal Studios has theme parks in the U.S. and Asia, which feature themed rides from the studio’s franchises such as Jurassic Park, Fast and the Furious and Despicable Me.

These parks also have themed areas dedicated to Harry Potter and Super Nintendo.