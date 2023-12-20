The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

UK Set To Get Its Own Universal Studios Theme Park

UK Set To Get Its Own Universal Studios Theme Park

The U.K. is getting its Universal Studios theme park, and they’ve already got the land ready.

Universal Studios has confirmed it has purchased land near Bedford, about an hour from London.

Speaking to Sky News, Universal said it was “the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site".

"It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community," it said.

Universal Studios has theme parks in the U.S. and Asia, which feature themed rides from the studio’s franchises such as Jurassic Park, Fast and the Furious and Despicable Me.

These parks also have themed areas dedicated to Harry Potter and Super Nintendo.

Vet Clinic Stirs Up Controversy With Their Cheeky Elf On The Shelf
NEXT STORY

Vet Clinic Stirs Up Controversy With Their Cheeky Elf On The Shelf

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Vet Clinic Stirs Up Controversy With Their Cheeky Elf On The Shelf

    Vet Clinic Stirs Up Controversy With Their Cheeky Elf On The Shelf

    A veterinary clinic in the UK has pushed the Elf on the shelf boundaries, photographing the midnight mischief maker with a freshly removed horse testical.
    Lego Announce New Twilight Set Based On The Cullen Family Home

    Lego Announce New Twilight Set Based On The Cullen Family Home

    Lego has announced its first-ever Twilight set, with the toymaker set to release a fan-created replica of the iconic Cullen family home, to the delight of Twihards everywhere.
    Tradie’s Considerate Act At Subway Restaurant Garners Praise

    Tradie’s Considerate Act At Subway Restaurant Garners Praise

    A tradie’s considerate act at Subway restaurant has been deemed a legend after he left his dirty work boots outside before heading inside.
    Tinder’s Busiest Day Of 2024 Will Be January 7

    Tinder’s Busiest Day Of 2024 Will Be January 7

    Tinder’s busiest day of the year is the first Sunday of January, also known as ‘Dating Sunday’, which sees 30 per cent more matches made than usual.
    NASA Broadcasts Cat Video From Deep Space

    NASA Broadcasts Cat Video From Deep Space

    NASA has broadcast a video of a cat from space, with the fifteen-second mouser movie showing a cute ginger cat called Taters chasing after a laser beam.