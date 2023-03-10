The Project

Town In Switzerland Is Paying People Just Over $90,000 To Move There

There is a catch, though!

The village of Albinen in Switzerland is paying people AUD $90,650 to move there.

The stunning town is suffering from a declining population due to a lack of employment opportunities.

But for any remote workers, this may not be a problem for you!

Families of four are being offered 25,000 Swiss Francs per adult and 10,000 Swiss Francs per child.

The catch is that your family needs to be under the age of 45, be a Swiss citizen or have a permit C residence.

You will also need to move into a home with a minimum value of 200,000 Francs, and you will need to live in it for a minimum of 10 years.

If you leave before the 10 years, you will need to pay the money back.

Other than living in a beautiful town, the country has excellent education systems, high life expectancies and violent crimes are a rarity.

Image: My Switzerland

