Top Baby Names In Australia For 2022 Revealed

A lot has happened in the past few years, but none of it has changed the way we name our babies.

The summary of the most popular baby names from 2022 has been revealed, and once again, there are no real surprises.

With some very minor reshuffles of top 20 names, the lists are all pretty similar to the last decade.

Unfortunately we have not seen the resurgence of classic names such as Pamela and Greg, but 2023 might be the year we see them return.

As time goes by, the list of boys' names has been mostly unmovable. The focus on regal names reflect Australia’s fascination with the royal family as Henry, William and Charlie have sat comfortably in the top ten over the years.

The full list of most popular boys’ names in 2022 was: Oliver, Noah, William, Hudson, Henry, Theodore, Leo, Charlie, Jack and Luca.

Oliver has been the number one name in Australia for boys for the past decade, which must be really popular news to all the parents out there that chose it.

For girls, the pattern of delicate and posh names remains on trend. The top 10 names for baby girls in 2022 were: Amelia, Charlotte, Isla, Olivia, Ava, Mia, Willow, Matilda, Lily and Ella.

So we shall live another year with a new shipment of adorable Charlottes and Olivers, and we wait with baited breath for a sweet little baby Pamela or Greg to arrive.

