Tinder Introduces New ‘Share My Date’ Safety Feature

The feature allows users to share the date information with a link from the app, and can edit the details of the date if plans change last minute.

According to data from Tinder, more than half of singles under 30 let their friends know the specifics of their dates, and one in five users will share their date plans with their mum.

Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley said “At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all.”

“Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honored dating ritual.

Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics.”