Tinder Introduces New ‘Share My Date’ Safety Feature

Tinder’s new ‘share my date’ safety feature will allow users to share their upcoming date plans directly with friends and loved ones, including the location, time and place of their date, as well as a photo of their match.

The feature allows users to share the date information with a link from the app, and can edit the details of the date if plans change last minute.

According to data from Tinder, more than half of singles under 30 let their friends know the specifics of their dates, and one in five users will share their date plans with their mum.

Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley said “At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all.”

“Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honored dating ritual. 

Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics.”

Wordle Regains Popularity As The World Regains Lockdown Hobbies
COVID restrictions seem like a distant memory, but it seems the hobbies we all took up to keep ourselves busy in lockdown have stuck.
Statement From The University Of Sydney
Apple has said they're working on fixing a glitch that sees some iPhones alarms fail to make any noise.
Two women, known as 'Britain's naughtiest knitters', have made a name for themselves by knitting risque naked figures and displaying them in the window of a village haberdashery and cafe.
While it seems Nando's have been cashless for some time, news of the card-only policy has made its rounds online after a Reddit poster snapped a photo of the sign at one store, sparking debate online.