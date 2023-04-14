The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

There Appears To Be A Limit To How Much Soy Sauce We Can All Have Before We, Well... Die

There Appears To Be A Limit To How Much Soy Sauce We Can All Have Before We, Well... Die

Don’t worry; we’re not talking about a few extra sprinkles. We’re talking about chugging a few bottles.

Soy sauce is the most popular sauce in the world among people who love soy sauce.

Globally, it’s not even in the top 10, which I found really surprising even though I can’t stand the stuff.

But in news that will hopefully shock nobody, there is such a thing as too much of the sauce, due to its high salt content.

In one tablespoon, there are roughly 900 milligrams of salt, which means that if consumed in high quantities can be fatal.

In 2013, a man chugged two pints of soy sauce and ended up in a coma. The man was fortunate and treated quickly. He survived, but it took a few days for him to regain consciousness and bodily functions. BBQ sauce would never.

According to an article published in Times Knowledge, “…between 0.75g and 3g per kilogram of body weight is the estimated lethal dose of salt. The average body weight of a healthy adult is 75kg, which means a minimum of 56g of salt or about 10 teaspoons, taken all at once, will kill you.”

So the lesson here, for those of you who are still trying to work out the numbers, is do not drink so much soy sauce that you end up dying.

We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart
NEXT STORY

We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart

Advertisement

Related Articles

We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart

We've Found The Real-Life Snoopy Dog Stealing Everyone's Heart

Meet Bayley, the Sheepadoodle stealing hearts for being a real-life Snoopy dog doppelganger.
Italy Can Now Fine You For Taking Selfies

Italy Can Now Fine You For Taking Selfies

It seems the world is getting over inconsiderate tourist antics.
Labor Minister's Egg Cooking TikTok Has Blown Minds and Potentially Kitchens

Labor Minister's Egg Cooking TikTok Has Blown Minds and Potentially Kitchens

If there was ever a reason we needed to give TikTok the flick, it's because Senator Helen Polley is there.
Amazon Has Started Charging Customers For Returning Unwanted Goods

Amazon Has Started Charging Customers For Returning Unwanted Goods

And telling them when something is returned a lot.
James Corden Breaks One Direction Fans' Hearts With No Reunion On The Horizon For The Late Late Show Finale

James Corden Breaks One Direction Fans' Hearts With No Reunion On The Horizon For The Late Late Show Finale

The Late Late Show with James Corden has put to bed rumours of a full One Direction reunion ahead of the show’s finale, and now we’re sad.