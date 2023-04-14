Soy sauce is the most popular sauce in the world among people who love soy sauce.

Globally, it’s not even in the top 10, which I found really surprising even though I can’t stand the stuff.

But in news that will hopefully shock nobody, there is such a thing as too much of the sauce, due to its high salt content.

In one tablespoon, there are roughly 900 milligrams of salt, which means that if consumed in high quantities can be fatal.

In 2013, a man chugged two pints of soy sauce and ended up in a coma. The man was fortunate and treated quickly. He survived, but it took a few days for him to regain consciousness and bodily functions. BBQ sauce would never.

According to an article published in Times Knowledge, “…between 0.75g and 3g per kilogram of body weight is the estimated lethal dose of salt. The average body weight of a healthy adult is 75kg, which means a minimum of 56g of salt or about 10 teaspoons, taken all at once, will kill you.”

So the lesson here, for those of you who are still trying to work out the numbers, is do not drink so much soy sauce that you end up dying.