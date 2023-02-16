The Project

The World's Happiest Songs Have Been Revealed, According To Science

Scientists have revealed that Good Vibrations by the Beach Boys is the world’s happiest song, but do you agree?

A researcher in the U.K. has revealed his list of the best songs in the world that are most likely to make you happy, and it's all based on science.

Dr Michael Bonshor, who teaches music psychology at the University of Sheffield, has created a simple formula to determine how happy a song is.

“Previous studies have found songs are perceived as happy if they are in a major key, with a sweet spot of approximately 137 beats per minute,” Dr Bonshor says in a statement.

“We like ‘7th chords’ as they add interest; regular chords use three notes, whereas ‘7th chords’ add an extra note which provides a sense of musical ‘tension’ and ‘relief.’

“Alongside this, cheery songs usually have a strong 1-2-1-2 beat to them, so that you can dance along – and a short introduction means the song kicks off with a bang straight away, and there’s not a long build-up,” Dr Bonshor continues.

“We like high volume when it comes to how our happy songs are made, with notes played in a bright and bouncy way by instruments such as trumpets or electric guitars instead of mellower instruments. Finally, a repetitive rhythm or guitar riff that people can latch onto and becomes memorable is the cherry on the cake.”

Does this sound like the song that makes you feel the happiest?

Previous studies have also found links between behaviours, moods and even concentration.

A recent 2022 study found that surgeons who listened to AC/DC in the operating room were quicker and more accurate.

Here are the world’s happiest songs according to Dr Bonshor’s formula:

  1. “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys
  2. “I Got You” (I Feel Good) by James Brown
  3. “House of Fun” by Madness
  4. “Get the Party Started” by P!nk
  5. “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel
  6. “Sun Is Shining” by Bob Marley
  7. “I Get Around” by The Beach Boys
  8. “YMCA” by Village People
  9. “Waterloo” by ABBA
  10. “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
