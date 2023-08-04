The ‘Team Song’ Of The Matildas Is Strawberry Kisses By Nikki Webster

Following a 4-0 triumph over Canada to march into the knockouts, Arnold told reporters that Webster’s classic has been played on repeat during the Matildas’ World Cup campaign.

“Strawberry Kisses by Nikki Webster has been a team favourite [during] the last couple of weeks,” said Arnold.

Arnold suggested that the song was originally Steph Catley’s favourite, and her fandom for the track is now being felt by the Matildas’ squad.

“I think actually it is Steph Catley’s favourite song,” said Arnold.

“Now we’ve all jumped on the wagon…we put it on the plane and everything. It’s out there. Everyone knows.”

The Matildas’ keeper also offered to show reporters her Spotify account if they didn’t believe her.

Arnold joked, “Do you want my Spotify account while you’re at it?”

The Matildas are currently preparing for Monday night’s round of 16 clash against Denmark.