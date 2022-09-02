British Medical Experts Have Urged People In The UK To Stop Peeing On Themselves To Cure Jellyfish Stings

The warmer weather in the UK has seen jellyfish numbers rise, and as you can imagine, jellyfish stings have risen with them. And because people tend to trust.

The advice of the TV show Friends more so than the medical experts the Brits have been very quick to try and relieve the pain by urinating on the sting. Which, unfortunately (or fortunately if you don’t like being pee’d on) does not work.

It appears the Brits all watched The One with The Jelly Fish Sting, where Monica gets stung by a jellyfish and Joey (who got stage fright) and Chandler (who ended up providing the goods) insist that it helps relieve the pain.

Also, in the same episode Rachel insists Ross’ new girlfriend shave her head, Ross breaks up with her once he sees her new hairstyle, Ross and Rachel get back together, but first, he has to read Rachel’s letter, which is 17 pages “FRONT AND BACK” (I would just like it known I have not looked any of this up and it is all just in my memory, so yeah, I can see how the Brits have remembered the peeing on a jellyfish sting information)

This is why SEA LIFE Aquarium in London is wanting to dispel this myth and are urging people to instead rinse the affected area with seawater, remove any tentacles that may be left with a sterilised instrument, and soak the area in warm water.

The aquarium surveyed 1000 Brits about Jellyfish stings and, in the craziest episode of family Feud ever, here are the results; 37 per cent truly believed urine works as a remedy.

17 per cent would rather their partner be the one to administer the urine (rather than themselves) and men were more likely to pee on the sting than women.

So now that myth has been debunked can anyone answer the following Friends conundrum, which is “How you doin’?”