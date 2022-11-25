The Iconic 'Bin Chicken' Has Figured Out How To Eat Poisonous Cane Toads

The cane toad secretes venom from its skin when threatened, a poison that, for most animals, causes a heart attack and a swift death.

It was observed however, that the bin chicken seemed to be playing with the toads, flipping them in the air and tossing them around before wiping them on the grass or even rinsing them in a nearby water source.

The trash chooks were of course, not playing; they were preparing dinner. The flipping causes the toad to release the venom in defence, and the ibis would then clean the poison off so they could eat it.

So you know what? We should probably ease up a little on the old garage winged rats because not only is this process incredibly impressive, but it’s also helping to control the population of the one animal we all hate even more than the bin chicken; the cane toad.

The cane toad is without question one of the biggest pests in Australia, and we should all be saluting the ibis’ efforts to eradicate them.

And think of it this way, for every cane toad the ibis eats, they’re preventing the birth of 70,000 new toads that year; such is the incredible breeding capacity of the toad.

I might even start washing and grilling the things for them.