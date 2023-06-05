The Project

Strawberry Moon Lights Up The Night Sky

Skies across the world were lit up by the ‘Strawberry Moon’ during this month’s full moon over the weekend.

It is so named because it coincides with the short strawberry-picking season in north-eastern U.S. and was named by the Native American tribe, the Algonquin tribe.

"Just as different cultures across the world have different languages, they also have different names for each full Moon," says Dr Darren Baskill, astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex told Science Focus.

"This is common in astronomy, where lots of popular sights in the night sky go by different names.”

Old European names for it also include the ‘Honey’ or ‘Mead’ moon, as it was the time when meadows were mowed for hay which is used in making mead.

Another European name for it is the ‘Rose Moon’, due to either roses blooming at this time of year or the reddish glow the Moon gives when near the horizon.

