Statement From Tinder Australia’s Spokesperson

Tinder is the world’s most popular dating app. Today, it’s largely used by single Gen Zs who are influencing society and challenging constrictive norms in profound ways.

They’re driving the most change that we’ve ever seen in how we date, who we date and what dating actually is. Authenticity is now front and centre of dating; openness, mental well-being, honesty and respect are key players in this new landscape.

Online dating is now the most common way that singles are making new connections.

Not only are the majority of people under 30 using dating apps according to a recent survey, but over half (55%) have been –and 37% know someone who has been– in a serious relationship with someone they met on Tinder.

For Gen Z, this makes Tinder a place of possibility. Whether things last for a series of messages exchanged in-app, a day, a night, or a lifetime, young singles are less focused on “commitment” in the traditional sense and instead are looking for companionship, friendship and situationships. For this generation, committed relationships come in all forms—from monogamy to open relationships to, yes, a situationship.