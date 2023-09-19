Sporty Spice Mel C To Headline Melbourne Cup Carnival’s Palooza

This is the first time in almost 25 years that the Spice Girls singer has been Down Under.

“It’s so good to be coming back to Australia - the atmosphere there is electric, and I could not be happier to return after more than two decades,” she said in a statement.

“I’ve always been a big fan of racing and obviously love a music festival so to mix the two and perform at such an iconic Australian event is so exciting. It’s going to be an epic day and I can’t wait!”

Victoria Racing Club CEO Steve Rosich said the club is delighted to welcome Mel C to the Palooza stage for TAB Champions Stakes Day.

“Palooza will deliver the ultimate festival experience and we couldn’t think of a better headline act on TAB Champions Stakes Day than Melanie C. She’s an all-star and we look forward to welcoming her to Flemington.”

Jax Jones and Topic will be supporting Mel C on the final day of Cup Week, while patrons will be able to see the likes of Crooked Colours, Late Nite Tuff Guy, Groove City, Running Touch and Sneaky Sound System and others over the four days of the festival.

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival is kicking off on Saturday, 4 November, and will be free to air on Network 10 for those unable to make it down to Flemington during Cup week.