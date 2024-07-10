Shrek 5 In The Works With Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz And Eddie Murphy Returning

The film franchise is slated to be released on July 1, 2025, 25 years after the original Shrek film hit cinemas.
The last Shrek iteration, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010, garnering $752.6 million worldwide.
Walt Dohrn will be directing the film after working as a writer on the second and third Shrek Films.
Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024