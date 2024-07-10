The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Shrek 5 In The Works With Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz And Eddie Murphy Returning

Shrek 5 In The Works With Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz And Eddie Murphy Returning

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have announced that Shrek 5 is officially in the works, confirming that Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will be returning.

The film franchise is slated to be released on July 1, 2025, 25 years after the original Shrek film hit cinemas.

The last Shrek iteration, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010, garnering $752.6 million worldwide.

Walt Dohrn will be directing the film after working as a writer on the second and third Shrek Films.

Singapore Approves New Bugs We Can All Eat
NEXT STORY

Singapore Approves New Bugs We Can All Eat

Advertisement

Related Articles

Singapore Approves New Bugs We Can All Eat

Singapore Approves New Bugs We Can All Eat

If you’re getting bored of eating the same thing all the time, then good news! Singapore has just approved 16 bugs we can now eat.
Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing

Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing

Statement From NSW Greyhound Racing
Teen Sensation Sends Spain Through To The Euros Final

Teen Sensation Sends Spain Through To The Euros Final

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score at the European Championship after the 16-year-old netted a stunning goal for Spain in their European Championship semi-final 2-1 victory over France.
Nicole Kidman’s Co-star Describes Her Workout Routine As ‘Epic’ And ‘Awful’

Nicole Kidman’s Co-star Describes Her Workout Routine As ‘Epic’ And ‘Awful’

Nicole Kidman's co-star Joey King has described the star's fitness routine as 'epic' and 'awful', revealing she struggled to keep up with the actress during an on set workout.
Frustrated Bunnings Customer Slams Stores' Dog-Friendly Policy

Frustrated Bunnings Customer Slams Stores' Dog-Friendly Policy

An outraged Bunnings customer has let loose on the hardware stores dog-friendly policy, criticising owners who take their pooches shopping.