Sam Kerr Says She's 'On The Road To Recovery' After Tearing Her ACL

Kerr had her operation on Thursday following her season-ending, and almost certainly Olympics-ending, injury that she suffered while on a warm-weather training break in Morocco with English champions Chelsea.

Posting a social media message from her hospital bed, accompanied by a picture showing her right leg strapped up, a beaming Kerr offered a thumbs up to fans with the message: "On the road to recovery."

"Netflix recommendations below plz xx," she also asked her followers.

Netflix helped out the star footballer, replying "Tell us the last thing you watched and we'll give you some reccos".

Australian cricketer David Warner offered her support saying "Hope recovery goes well".

While fellow footballer Jesse Lingard said she'd be "back stronger".

Kerr's team Chelsea take on West Ham to defend their FA Cup title on Sunday, (Monday AEDT).

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, while saying everyone at the club is thinking of Kerr, knows her star player would only be concerned about her teammates continuing the Cup-winning streak.

"I know Sam would expect me to say nothing less," said Hayes, whose own trophy cabinet already includes five FA Cups.

"Our focus has got to be on the players that are fit and a good challenge for me is to find those solutions.

"I trust in the squad that we have."

With AAP.