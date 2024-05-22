Rumours Swirl Taylor Swift To Join Marvel Universe

There have been reports that the Cruel Summer singer has met with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

Fans suspect because the popstar is friends with Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, that she could be appearing in the new film.

Reynolds hinted at a surprise appearance in an interview with Screen Rant, saying that “so many people might end up in the film.”

"Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe," he added, "Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

But who would Swift play in the Marvel Universe?

Many fans suspect that the Grammy Award-winning singer will make a cameo as the superhero Dazzler.

Dazzler, whose real name in the comic books is Alison Blaire, is a mutant who can convert sound vibrations into forms of light, like lasers, strobes, blasts and more. She also balances her superpowers with a career as a singer, dancer and actor.