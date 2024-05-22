The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Rumours Swirl Taylor Swift To Join Marvel Universe

Rumours Swirl Taylor Swift To Join Marvel Universe

Taylor Swift could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with rumours swirling after Ryan Reynolds has been dropping hints that there is a surprise in the upcoming ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie.

There have been reports that the Cruel Summer singer has met with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

Fans suspect because the popstar is friends with Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, that she could be appearing in the new film.

Reynolds hinted at a surprise appearance in an interview with Screen Rant, saying that “so many people might end up in the film.”

"Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe," he added, "Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

But who would Swift play in the Marvel Universe?

Many fans suspect that the Grammy Award-winning singer will make a cameo as the superhero Dazzler.

Dazzler, whose real name in the comic books is Alison Blaire, is a mutant who can convert sound vibrations into forms of light, like lasers, strobes, blasts and more. She also balances her superpowers with a career as a singer, dancer and actor.

True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully
NEXT STORY

True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

Advertisement

Related Articles

True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

10 News legend, Sandra Sully, heard a voice, identical to hers, reading a headline on a true crime podcast.
Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

The opposition has claimed nuclear power is a cheaper and more reliable solution to renewable energy.
Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

A cat called Max has received an honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” from Vermont State University.
Outraged Aussie Man Slams Cost Of Large Coke At Macca’s

Outraged Aussie Man Slams Cost Of Large Coke At Macca’s

An Aussie TikToker has slammed the cost of a soft drink he purchased from Macca’s, suggesting that the price of the beverage is a rip-off compared to what Americans get from McDonald’s in the U.S.
Four Seasons Orlando Responds To Viral Baby Moment

Four Seasons Orlando Responds To Viral Baby Moment

An adorable video of a baby saying she wants to stay at the Four Seasons Orlando has taken TikTok by storm, prompting the luxury hotel to respond.