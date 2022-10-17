Rising Number Of Artists, Including Drake, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars To Boycott The Grammys

Drake’s feud with the award show, thought to be the highest honour in the music industry, goes back to 2017 after taking home two Grammys for his hit ‘Hotline Bling’.

The song won the Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song categories, but Drake took offence to the categories.

“Even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song … the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category,” he told OVO Sound radio show.

“Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why.”

“I love the rap world, and I love the rap community, but you’re right. I write pop songs for a reason.

“I wanna be like Michael Jackson. I wanna be like artists that I’ve looked up to. Those are pop songs, but I never get any credit for that…I won two awards last night, but I don’t even want them, because it feels weird for some reason.”

The Weeknd, who announced he would boycott the Grammys for good back in 2021, after his critically-acclaimed 2020 album “After Hours”, which featured the record-setting hit ‘Blinding Lights’, failed to get a nod by the award show.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he said in a 2021 statement to the New York Times.

Both artists have remained steadfast in their boycott of the Grammys for 2023 according to Vibe, refusing to allow their label to submit their work to the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the awards.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the duo behind Silk Sonic, have also confirmed they will not be submitting their music for consideration.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone.

“We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”