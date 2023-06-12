Rising Cost Of Potato Chips Has Aussies Stunned As Cost Of Living Spirals

Amongst many other household goods, potato chip prices have soared.

TikToker Letisha Malakooti took to the platform to share her shock about a 2 for $11 special on Kettle chips.

“Literally shocked, I asked the guy at Coles six times if this was right,” she explained in the video.

“Two packets of chips for $11, I thought ‘maybe it’s wrong,’ but the next one is two packets of chips for $11 too.”

“Since when? What happened to the $1.35 packets?

“Anyway, I spoke to him and it’s not wrong, that is the price. I seriously think Coles has messed up.”

The parent company that oversees brands like Kettle, CC’s, Cheezels and Thins said that increasing manufacturing costs had to be passed onto customers. Snack Brands Australia CEO Paul Musgrave highlighted that rising gas prices were one of the factors contributing to the price increase.

“Because gas prices are going up - and they’re really significant price rise - but they’re not the only ost pressure business,” Musgrave told 2GB last November.

“So we’re going to have to take a price rise early in the new year to cover the cost of gas and also the agricultural products that we buy - like corn and potatoes - because all those things have skyrocketed as well.”

They also reported that the electricity costs of the company increased by $1 million in the past year.

Musgrave also explained that they predicted the price rise between 30 to 50 cents per bag of potato chips. He also explained that the price increase was necessary to ensure that workers were able to stay in their jobs.

“The price rise of at least 40c a bag is necessary to safeguard the jobs of the factory's 600-plus staff.”