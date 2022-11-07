The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Rebel Wilson & Partner Ramona Agruma Announce Birth Of Their First Child

Rebel Wilson & Partner Ramona Agruma Announce Birth Of Their First Child

Australian actor Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first child, Royce Lillian, with partner Ramona Agruma, calling their baby a ‘beautiful miracle’.

Rebel Wilson has announced via Instagram the birth of her first child with partner Ramona Agruma.

The couple welcomed their child via surrogate. 

Wilson noted in her caption to the post that she “can’t even describe the love I have for her; she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson said.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), and this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.” Wilson added.

TikToker Riles Up Workers, Stating She Is “Too Pretty To Work”
NEXT STORY

TikToker Riles Up Workers, Stating She Is “Too Pretty To Work”

Advertisement

Related Articles

TikToker Riles Up Workers, Stating She Is “Too Pretty To Work”

TikToker Riles Up Workers, Stating She Is “Too Pretty To Work”

Most of us don’t love the idea of going to work every day, however, for one TikToker she claims she is simply “too pretty” to wake up at 6 am for work. I mean, why do a 9-5 when you’re a 10 out of 10?
Hacker Threatens To Release Medibank Data Within 24 Hours

Hacker Threatens To Release Medibank Data Within 24 Hours

A ransomware group has threatened to release Medibank client data as Australia's largest health insurer faces a possible class action over the hacking of sensitive information for 9.7 million current and former customers.
Spicy Californian Boy Breaks World Record By Eating 10 Hot Peppers In 33 Seconds

Spicy Californian Boy Breaks World Record By Eating 10 Hot Peppers In 33 Seconds

Are you a fan of spice? Well, one Californian spicy boy clearly is, as he broke the world record for the fastest time to 10 hottest peppers in the world in a whopping 33.15 seconds.
Volvo To Stop Selling Petrol Vehicles In Australia By 2026

Volvo To Stop Selling Petrol Vehicles In Australia By 2026

Car giant Volvo has shocked the motoring industry, announcing plans to stop selling petrol vehicles in Australia by 2026, with a top executive calling the older technology a "shrinking business".
NSW Kids Are Being Put To Work in Tuckshops Due To A Staff Shortage

NSW Kids Are Being Put To Work in Tuckshops Due To A Staff Shortage

You might as well have Dracula in charge of the blood bank.