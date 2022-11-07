Rebel Wilson & Partner Ramona Agruma Announce Birth Of Their First Child

Rebel Wilson has announced via Instagram the birth of her first child with partner Ramona Agruma.

The couple welcomed their child via surrogate.

Wilson noted in her caption to the post that she “can’t even describe the love I have for her; she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson said.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), and this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.” Wilson added.