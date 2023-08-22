The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Rare Spotless Giraffe Born In Tennessee Zoo

Rare Spotless Giraffe Born In Tennessee Zoo

Lacking any distinctive patches or markings, she is thought to be the only singularly coloured giraffe in the world.

The female reticulated giraffe was born on July 31st at Brights Zoo in Tennessee, and is apparently already 6t tall. 

The zoo is hoping that the media coverage of the birth of their unique youngster will draw attention to international conservation efforts. 

Giraffes are currently threatened by illegal hunting, ecological changes and habitat loss. 

Brights Zoo founder Tony Bright told local news station WCYB that “the international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation.”

“Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades.”

Giraffe’s unique markings are believed to be inherited from their mothers and serve as a form of camouflage in the wild. 

The zoo is leaving the name of the giraffe up to the public, running a contest through their Facebook page.

The options include Kipekee, the Swahili word for unique; Firayali, which means unusual; Shakiri, which means “she is most beautiful”; and Jamella, which is “one of great beauty”

Penguin Promoted Into Senior Role At Edinburgh Zoo
NEXT STORY

Penguin Promoted Into Senior Role At Edinburgh Zoo

Advertisement

Related Articles

Penguin Promoted Into Senior Role At Edinburgh Zoo

Penguin Promoted Into Senior Role At Edinburgh Zoo

What is the penguin’s name? Sir Nils Olav III. Sorry, did I forget to mention that he’s been knighted as well?
Woman Left Embarrassed By Cheapskate Boyfriend Who Won't Ever Pay Full Price

Woman Left Embarrassed By Cheapskate Boyfriend Who Won't Ever Pay Full Price

A woman has asked the internet for their opinion on her relationship with her 'cheap skate' partner because why not? Who better to pass judgement than complete strangers?
McDonald’s Announces They Will Release A Milo McFlurry This Year

McDonald’s Announces They Will Release A Milo McFlurry This Year

McDonald’s has confirmed that they will release a Milo McFlurry later in the year after it leaked on social media.
Baby Shark Makes Over $US22 Million From YouTube Views Alone

Baby Shark Makes Over $US22 Million From YouTube Views Alone

The song is the most-watched video on YouTube, coming in at over 13 billion views, overtaking the previous title holder Despacito in 2020.
Employees Could Soon Legally Be Able To Screen Phone Calls From Their Boss

Employees Could Soon Legally Be Able To Screen Phone Calls From Their Boss

Employees may soon have the legal right not to be contacted by their bosses outside of paid work hours after Employment Minister Tony Burke said he was all for the idea.