Rare Spotless Giraffe Born In Tennessee Zoo

The female reticulated giraffe was born on July 31st at Brights Zoo in Tennessee, and is apparently already 6t tall.

The zoo is hoping that the media coverage of the birth of their unique youngster will draw attention to international conservation efforts.

Giraffes are currently threatened by illegal hunting, ecological changes and habitat loss.

Brights Zoo founder Tony Bright told local news station WCYB that “the international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation.”

“Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades.”

Giraffe’s unique markings are believed to be inherited from their mothers and serve as a form of camouflage in the wild.

The zoo is leaving the name of the giraffe up to the public, running a contest through their Facebook page.

The options include Kipekee, the Swahili word for unique; Firayali, which means unusual; Shakiri, which means “she is most beautiful”; and Jamella, which is “one of great beauty”