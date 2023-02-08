Queensland Woman's Smoko Interrupted By Eastern Brown Snake

The video, posted to the Facebook page Harrison's Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher, shows snake catcher Ayla Manson on smoko while an eastern brown snake slithers under her legs.

Now, anyone not used to seeing snakes, their first instinct would be to run away immediately.

However, Manson and the team at Harrison's are using the video to help educate the general public on what to do if they find themselves in close proximity to a snake.

Manson demonstrated exactly what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation by remaining extremely calm.

The team at Harrison's had recently removed an eastern brown snake from home in Tamborine, where they released it back into the bush at an undisclosed location.

Shortly after, while Manson was taking a quick smoko, the deadly snake re-emerged.

Manson, using her expertise and knowledge of snakes, knew whats she needed to do

"The stigma around snakes being aggressive or violent has sadly taken over most people's perception," the Facebook post read.

"This is a fantastic example that they don't want to hurt us, and the only reason they do attack is they're scared of something significantly larger than them the bite is only to say back off!

"They are an innocent animal which just wants to go along its day without interference."

Brooke Harrison, the company's co-owner, told the Brisbane Time that the video had received some backlash from viewers concerned children may now go searching for snakes.

She explained, however, the backlash would not stop them from educating people on how to properly act when caught in a similar situation.

"We posted it because we want people to learn from this," she said.

"The reality is, people in Australia will come across a snake in their life and if they don't know how to handle it, things will go wrong.

"Here in Queensland, we do have a lot more species of snakes, and we do snake releases every single day.

"We want everyone, kids and adults, to see this so they know how to handle a situation like this.

"The approach should always be don't move and stay calm because if we move too fast, we might scare it and face a bite."