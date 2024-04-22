Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Sequel In The Works With Original Cast On Board

Director Stephan Elliott confirmed the news to Deadline, saying “I’m not repeating myself, we’ll start the new film in Australia, but by God, we’re going on one helluva journey.”

“The original cast is on board, I’ve got a script that everybody likes, and we’re still working out deals. … It’s happening,” he added.

The original film debuted at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and starred Hugo Weaving, Terence Stamp and Guy Pearce.

The film follows the travels of drag performers Bernadette (Stamp), Felicia (Pearce) and Mitzi (Weaving) as they cross the desert in their large tour bus, affectionately named Priscilla, encountering interesting characters and performing disco hits along the way.

“It’s the 30th anniversary, the bus has been found, Priscilla the Party! is about to roll out globally and it’s time for Priscilla’s final adventure to get made,” Elliott said.

Fans can be assured that while the film soundtrack will honour “old disco classics”, it will also make space for new favourites, with Elliot saying they have to “move with the times”.

Elliot hinted that Mitzi’s seven-year-old son in the 1994 film could play a part in the sequel.

“Well, he’s grown up now,” says Elliott. “Therefore I’ve written in a bunch of new characters to support a new generation.”