Primary School Children Rescued After Bus Crash Scare

Fish Creek and District Primary School students have escaped injury after their school bus became trapped in an embankment.

The Country Fire Authority responded to the incident that occurred on Meeniyan-Promontory Rd just after 8 am this morning.

Police were called to the scene, and after further assessment from paramedics, all children were cleared of injury.

According to teacher Kerri Smith, the bus driver was forced to swerve to avoid an oncoming semi-trailer approaching in the middle of the road.

“The driver turned a bend, and there was a semi-trailer coming towards her in the middle of the road, and she swerved to avoid it and ended up in a ditch,” Smith told the Herald Sun.

“No one was hurt, and they are all here at school,” she added.