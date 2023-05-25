The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Primary School Children Rescued After Bus Crash Scare

Primary School Children Rescued After Bus Crash Scare

Fifteen primary students have successfully been rescued from a school bus in regional Victoria after it became trapped in an embankment.

Fish Creek and District Primary School students have escaped injury after their school bus became trapped in an embankment.

The Country Fire Authority responded to the incident that occurred on Meeniyan-Promontory Rd just after 8 am this morning.

Police were called to the scene, and after further assessment from paramedics, all children were cleared of injury.

According to teacher Kerri Smith, the bus driver was forced to swerve to avoid an oncoming semi-trailer approaching in the middle of the road.

“The driver turned a bend, and there was a semi-trailer coming towards her in the middle of the road, and she swerved to avoid it and ended up in a ditch,” Smith told the Herald Sun.

“No one was hurt, and they are all here at school,” she added.

A Filthy Blue Sofa On A New York Sidewalk Has Taken Over TikTok
NEXT STORY

A Filthy Blue Sofa On A New York Sidewalk Has Taken Over TikTok

Advertisement

Related Articles

A Filthy Blue Sofa On A New York Sidewalk Has Taken Over TikTok

A Filthy Blue Sofa On A New York Sidewalk Has Taken Over TikTok

A blue sofa dumped on a sidewalk in New York has millions talking about bedbugs.
Power Bills To Surge By Nearly 25% For Thousands Of Australians As Energy Regulator Rises Prices

Power Bills To Surge By Nearly 25% For Thousands Of Australians As Energy Regulator Rises Prices

Power bills will surge by nearly 25 per cent for thousands of Australian households under a new ceiling electricity price set by the energy regulator.
Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

Hundreds Of Supporters Rally For Julian Assange In Sydney As His Wife Stella Arrives In Australia

Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters rallied in Hyde Park in Sydney on Wednesday to welcome his wife Stella to Australia for the first time.
Convicted Child Abuser Rolf Harris Dies Aged 93 From Neck Cancer

Convicted Child Abuser Rolf Harris Dies Aged 93 From Neck Cancer

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris has died in his UK home at the age of 93.
Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free

Young Mum Slammed After Expecting Her Retired Mum To Babysit Her Child For Free

In a viral Reddit post, a new mum has been slammed after she complained about her retired mother's refusal to look after her new baby so she can return to work.