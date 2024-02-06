Police Break Into Home After Mistaking Doll For Real Baby

Ava Prior paints ultra-realistic reborn dolls and sells them online - each to their own.

They are pretty much like the real thing (short of pooping themselves) and are so convincing that in December, police officers smashed into her home to save one.

Ava had dressed the baby in a snowsuit and put it in a carrycot to take photos, before leaving it on the floor and heading out to catch up with a friend.

At the same time, Ava’s mum was trying to call her, but couldn’t get through her phone was switched off and charging.

Her concerned mum called the police, who went round to Ava’s house and were very worried about the unattended baby inside.

The police caused more than £400 worth of damage getting into the house, with Ava saying "it wasn’t hilarious at the time” but she can now “see the funny side.”

To prevent anything similar happening again, she made stickers for her windows that read: ‘Reborn dolls on premises. NO babies are alone in the house – please do NOT panic or break doors/window. Many thanks :)’.

On the plus side you can’t get better advertising than that - ‘babies so realistic the police will break in!’.