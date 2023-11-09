The Project

Patrick Dempsey Named The Sexiest Man Alive, Leaving Many People Confused

Actor Patrick Dempsey has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2023, leaving many people confused.

The announcement has left many online confused, believing that the Sexiest Man Alive accolade is usually reserved for stars at the height of their fame, something that Dempsey arguably achieved fifteen years ago. 

Dempsey is most well known for his time as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy, a role he played regularly from 2005-2015 and has returned to sporadically in the years since. 

People's announcement on X was flooded with confused replies, many questioning how this decision was made. 

"Am I the only one surprised by this? I mean, he seems like a good-looking guy, but he's not really someone you hear people talk about ever," wrote one perplexed person. 

"15 years ago maybe… too late, he already peaked," wrote another unimpressed critic. 

Although many of the younger generation are not familiar with Dempsey, the actor was a well-known teen heartthrob in the 80's and a leading man throughout the early 2000's, with some wondering how it took so long for him to take out the title. 

"Took years to finally recognize it, well deserved," wrote one diehard Dempsey lover. 

"He deserved it for years.. Finally!!!" wrote another. 

The Enchanted star has come close to being picked in the past, placing second in 2007 behind Matt Damon. 

Dempsey, 57, is the second oldest Sexiest Man Alive, behind Sean Connery who was crowned in 1989 at age 59. 

