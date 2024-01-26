The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Passenger Discovers The One Word You Shouldn’t Say On A Cruise Is ‘Titanic’

Passenger Discovers The One Word You Shouldn’t Say On A Cruise Is ‘Titanic’

In an incredibly awkward moment, one Ultimate World Cruise passenger learned the hard way that you should not say the word ‘Titanic’ when on a cruise.

TikToker Marc Sebastian has been documenting his rollercoaster of an experience on the infamous 9-month-long Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise.

In a viral video, garnering over 5.1 million views, he shared a list of things he learned while cruising for 18 nights and the number one thing he learned the hard way was that you should never say the word ‘Titanic’ on a cruise.

“You’re not supposed to talk about the Titanic. Who knew that? I didn’t,” he said.

“I brought up to an entire room of people having lunch that our ship was only 100 feet longer than Titanic,” he shared. “When I tell you that — utensils dropped, waiters gasped, it’s dead silent.”

He then explains that a fellow passenger whispered to him that he shouldn’t speak about that.

“Well, it wasn’t like that was in the f**king handbook. Not that I read the handbook, clearly,” he said.

He also added that cruise ships have godmothers and that Whoopi Goldberg was the godmother of the cruise ship he was aboard.

He referred to the ship as a “floating retirement home with a Cheesecake Factory attached.”

“Whoopi, girl, you and I gotta talk because I have to let you know what’s going on on this ship. As an EGOT winner, I just don’t feel like this is the right ship for you.”

@marcsebastianf someone get whoopi on the line girl i have some goss for her #ultimateworldcruise #worldcruise #serenadeoftheseas #cruisetok #cruise #9monthcruise #titanic ♬ original sound - Marc Sebastian

Stories aboard the World Cruise have been going viral on TikTok, with many claiming that there is enough content for a reality show.

The Ultimate World Cruise is said to stop on all continents and see 11 world wonders and over 60 countries with over 150 destinations.

Aussie comedian Christian Hull is set to go onboard the Serenade of the Seas for the Australasia leg. This comes after he religiously followed the World Cruise TikTok drama and was encouraged by a fellow Aussie creator, Chrissy.

The Australasia leg docks in Brisbane and will set sail to Airlie Beach, Cairns, Lombok, Bali, Manila and Hong Kong.

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks
NEXT STORY

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks

Advertisement

Related Articles

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks

Happy Hour Not So Happy As Club Bans Patrons Having Multiple Drinks

Happy hour at St George Motor Boat Club in Sydney's south has turned sour thanks to its 'no drink stacking' rule.
Microsoft Upsets Customers by Changing Their Font After 17 Years

Microsoft Upsets Customers by Changing Their Font After 17 Years

If you are a Microsoft Office user, and you don’t like change, you’re going to absolutely hate this news.
Bob The Builder Is Hitting The Big Screen, With Jennifer Lopez Set To Direct The Movie

Bob The Builder Is Hitting The Big Screen, With Jennifer Lopez Set To Direct The Movie

We bet no one had this on their 2024 bingo cards, but it’s just been announced that Jennifer Lopez will produce an animated Bob The Builder movie with Mattel.
Explicit Deepfake Images Of Taylor Swift Go Viral, Sparking Outrage

Explicit Deepfake Images Of Taylor Swift Go Viral, Sparking Outrage

Non-consensual AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift went viral on X, circulating for nearly a day before being removed from the platform.
Supermarkets Will Be Investigated Over Pricing In ACCC Investigation

Supermarkets Will Be Investigated Over Pricing In ACCC Investigation

Supermarkets will be put under the spotlight of an inquiry as the consumer watchdog investigates whether customers are paying too much at the checkout.