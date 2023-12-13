“Paddington: The Musical” Set To Debut In 2025

Not much is known about the just-announced show “Paddington: The Musical” (working title), which is set to be adapted from both Michael Bond’s books and recent popular films.

The show was announced by producers and industry heavyweights Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley, with music and lyrics by McFly star Tom Fletcher, award-winning playwright Jessica Swale penning the script and Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) directing.

In a joint statement, Friedman and Lumley said: “It is a privilege to be creating a new musical about this gorgeous and beloved little bear with such a wonderful team.”

“The magic of Paddington is that, through his wide-eyed innocence, he sees the very best in humanity, reminding us that love and kindness can triumph if we open our hearts and minds to one another. We cannot wait to bring Paddington, his antics, adventures and mishaps with the Brown family, and Michael Bond’s other treasured characters to the stage. We hope to inspire audiences of all ages with fun, beauty, joy, and all that Paddington stands for.”

A third live-action film, Paddington in Peru, is set to release in late 2024, with Ben Whishaw returning as the voice of Paddington and a slew of famous faces such as Antonio Bnderas and Olivia Colman joining him on his latest adventure.