Oh Great, It’s Zombie Robot Spiders

Scientists resurrect deceased arachnids to create 'necrobots,' which can act as mechanical grippers.

Engineers have discovered a method to transform dead spiders into mechanical grabbing robots and you’re probably thinking this is the last thing we need right now – can’t we focus on ridding the monkeypox?

According to scientists, this will be good for the world though.

Rice University in Texas researchers injected air into wolf spider cadavers to cause their legs to unfurl and grasp around objects.

Researchers observed that spider grippers can lift 130% of their body weight and manipulate circuit boards to turn off LED lights.

A gripper's joints can withstand roughly 1,000 open-close cycles before wearing out, but developers believe a polymer covering will extend its life.

"It happens to be the case that the spider, after it's deceased, is the perfect architecture for small scale, naturally derived grippers," said Daniel Preston, assistant professor of mechanical engineering.

"It's something that hasn't been used before but has a lot of potential.

"It is hoped the zombie robot spiders could be used in microelectronics, or for capturing small insects to study."

Lead author Faye Yap said, "Spiders do not have antagonistic muscle pairs, like biceps and triceps in humans."

"They only have flexor muscles, which allow their legs to curl in, and they extend them outward by hydraulic pressure."

Internal valves in the spiders' hydraulic chamber, or prosoma, transport blood to their limbs, causing them to expand, and when the pressure is released, they contract.

‘When they die, they lose the ability to actively pressurise their bodies. That's why they curl up.’

The team hopes that their spider gripper will pave the way for a new branch of robotics known as 'necrobotics,' which will have real-world applications.

