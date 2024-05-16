Official Wicked Movie Trailer Featuring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Released

Pop superstar Ariana Grande appears as Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The ‘we can’t be friends’ singer had paused her music career to focus all of her attention on the role, which she called the performance of her lifetime.

“Every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my everything that I can give it ... I am spending all my time with Glinda,” she said on her R.E.M. Beauty YouTube channel.

“So my hands are quite full.”

“I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn,” she said. “I went pretty hard getting ready.”

Tony-winner Erivo told Vanity Fair of her co-star: “I don’t think people realise that she’s got the chops. I don’t think people realise how brilliant this person’s brain and voice and talent is.”

And the feeling is mutual, with Grande adding, “She’s my favourite female voice. When I was watching you sing at the Oscars, I said, ‘I hope someday I get to sing with her.’”

The film is set to hit cinemas on November 28.