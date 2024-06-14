Nicola Coughlan Hits Back At Photoshop Rumours

The actress addressed the social media speculation that her body had been edited in an interview with People, explaining how the Regency-inspired corsetry she wears as Penelope Featherington cinches her waist.

“I think if you wear corsetry for long enough, your body really moulds to it,” Coughlan explained.

“Sometimes they come in a fitting for a fashion designer and they put a corset on me and I'm like, ‘Oh, you can go tight,’ and they go, ‘What do you mean?’ I'm like, 'My body now will go whew.'”

“I saw some trolls. They were like, ‘They photoshopped your waist,’ and I was like, ‘No, they did not,’” she said.

Coughlan has spoken out about the negative commentary around her appearance in the past, calling her nude scenes “the biggest ‘f*** you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body”. Bridgerton Season 3 part two is streaming now.