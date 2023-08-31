The Project

New Version Of Neighbours Theme Song Released Ahead Of Show’s Big Relaunch

The Neighbours theme song has a new rendition by Chris Sebastian, ushering in a fresh sound for a new era.

Sebastian, winner of season 9 of The Voice, has delivered a new version of the beloved tune for the iconic TV show.

For over 37 years, the Neighbours theme song has held a special place in the hearts of Australians and fans worldwide, and Chris Sebastian's take on the iconic tune sets the perfect tone of modern-day nostalgia.

The singer, multi-instrumentalist, musician, producer and songwriter said, "When I was told the Neighbours team were going to use my voice for the new season theme song, I was shocked and, of course, over the moon." 

"I have grown up with that soundtrack, and I still can't quite believe that this is real. Neighbours, we are all so glad you are back; it hasn't been the same without our friends. I hope you guys love my version of the theme song as much as I loved recording it for you."

You can listen to the brand new instalment of the Neighbours theme song here.

The Neighbours return premieres on Monday, September 18 at 4:30 p.m. on 10 and 10 Play and 6:30 p.m. on 10 Peach.

