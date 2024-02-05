The Project

New Survey Reveals The Italian Accent Is The Most Attractive

A new survey has revealed that the Italian accent is considered the most attractive, booting the French accent from the top spot.

According to Babbel, the Italian accent scored the title of 'most attractive' by combining the votes for which languages were seen as 'most sexy', 'most romantic' and 'most passionate' from international respondents.

The Italian accent booted the French accent from the top spot.

The German accent was voted the 'most direct' language, while British English was voted 'most polite.'

The survey also found that 70 per cent of Brits felt if their romantic partner had a different native language that learning the language would help them develop a deeper emotional connection between the couple.

Interestingly, 27 per cent of Brits said that hearing 'I love you' in their native language means more to them as opposed to hearing it another language.

Noël Wolf from Babbel told The Daily Mail that the musical quality of spoken Italian makes it quite alluring to people.

"There are certain characteristics of Italian that may contribute to its appeal.

"The rise and fall of pitch in spoken Italian can create a musical quality, which some people find alluring and attractive.

"Certain phonetic features, such as the rolling of "r" sounds, can be distinctive in Italian, which to many is regarded as charming or attractive."

