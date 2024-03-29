New iPhone Update Lets You Layer Emojis While Texting

When using iMessage, the user is able to send and emoji and once it has gone through, simply drag other emoji’s on top of it.

Several emojis can be layered on top of each other, enabling users to create fun, unique images and scenes through text.

Users struggling to make the emoji stacking work will need to make sure their iPhone is fully updated, and ensure go to their settings menu, then to general, select keyboard, then emoji, and ensure the stickers option is turned on.

The feature has delighted iPhone users online, who are sharing their best emoji combos.

Unfortunately this iOS 17 update seems to work exclusively on iMessage, and won’t be functional for Android users.