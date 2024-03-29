The Project

New iPhone Update Lets You Layer Emojis While Texting

iPhone users have discovered a fun new iMessage feature with the latest iOS update; they can now layer emojis on top of each other.

When using iMessage, the user is able to send and emoji and once it has gone through, simply drag other emoji’s on top of it.

Several emojis can be layered on top of each other, enabling users to create fun, unique images and scenes through text.

Users struggling to make the emoji stacking work will need to make sure their iPhone is fully updated, and ensure go to their settings menu, then to general, select keyboard, then emoji, and ensure the stickers option is turned on.

The feature has delighted iPhone users online, who are sharing their best emoji combos. 

Unfortunately this iOS 17 update seems to work exclusively on iMessage, and won’t be functional for Android users.

@fontartapp We wanna see your combos 🤩🥹 #iosemoji #emoji #emojis #newemojis #message #chatting #texting #springemoji #ios17 #ios17features #ios17update #ios17release ♬ original sound - xxtristanxo
Debate Rages Over How To Protect Michelangelo's David's Modesty
Debate Rages Over How To Protect Michelangelo's David's Modesty

The Galleria dell'Accademia's director, Cecilie Hollberg has taken it upon herself to protect David’s respectability.
Beyoncé Releases ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album With Features From Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated country album, ‘Cowboy Carter’, dropped today and delighted fans with surprise features from Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone and Willie Nelson.
Cleaning Expert Recommends Washing Bath Mat Once A Week

Research shows that we aren’t cleaning our bath mats nearly as often as we should, with experts recommending they get washed at least once a week.
Study Finds Song Lyrics Have Become Simpler And Angrier Since The 1980’s

A new study has found that song lyrics have become angrier since the 1980’s, with words in rap, country, pop, R&B, and rock songs also becoming simpler and more repetitive.
Government Launches Inquiry To Save Australia’s Live Music Scene

A rescue mission has been launched to salvage Australia's live music scene as the industry reels from its latest major event cancellation.