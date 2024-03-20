NCIS: Sydney To Be Renewed For Season 2 After Huge Success In America

President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said the NCIS franchise “became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of ‘NCIS: Sydney’.”

“Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under.”

Executive producer and showrunner for Endemol Shine Australia, Morgan O’Neill, said: “We’re beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at ‘NCIS: Sydney’ is returning for a second season.”

“We’re especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon.”

The first season of the international iteration debuted in November 2023 and is the fifth series in the franchise.

‘NCIS’, and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ are still running, while ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ have concluded.