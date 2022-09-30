M&M's Introduce First New Character In A Decade, With Purple M&M Representing' Acceptance' And 'Inclusivity'

American confectionery company Mars' chocolate product 'M&Ms' introduced their first new character in over a decade.

The new character, Purple, was voted for by over 10 million fans who chose Purple over pink or aqua as the new colour.

The new 'spokescandy' is designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity.

Jane Hwang, global VP at Mars Wrigley said: 'There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self - our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique.'

M&M's characters were all given a refresh with updated looks and more nuanced personalities back in January.

Purple's arrival was announced with 'I'm Just Gonna Be Me,', with the video featuring the exceptional talents of saxophonist Grace Kelly, dance and choreographers Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, and opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo.

M&M's stated each stream of the video would lead to a donation of $1 to 'Sing For Hope', up to $500,000 USD.