Meet Ruby The Roo, The New Face Of Australian Tourism

Ruby the Roo, a souvenir kangaroo, brought to life with CGI, will be bounding across the world from next week as Tourism Australia sets out to entice tourists back to our shores.

“From today, Ruby will hop onto billboards in Singapore, London and New York, building anticipation ahead of the launch of the new campaign, which will invite international travellers to Come and Say G’day,” Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farrell said at. The launch in Japan.

“Ruby will resonate with international audiences as the campaign is rolled out across key international markets to remind the world why There’s Nothing Like Australia.”

Ruby will be voiced for English-speaking markets by actor Rose Byrne, while actor Maryjun Takahashi will be the voice of Ruby in Japan.

“The use of an animated character in Ruby was a deliberate move that aims to cut through the clutter of destination marketing internationally, and it is backed by research,” Tourism Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Coghill said.

“In Australia, we’re so lucky to have a globally recognisable and adorable icon in the kangaroo and to bring that to life through CGI animation creates a uniquely Australian Brand Ambassador in Ruby, who translates across both English and non-English speaking countries.”