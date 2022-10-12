The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Meet Ruby The Roo, The New Face Of Australian Tourism

Meet Ruby The Roo, The New Face Of Australian Tourism

Tourism Australia's latest star of the ‘Come and Say ‘G’day’ global brand campaign has been revealed.

Ruby the Roo, a souvenir kangaroo, brought to life with CGI, will be bounding across the world from next week as Tourism Australia sets out to entice tourists back to our shores.

“From today, Ruby will hop onto billboards in Singapore, London and New York, building anticipation ahead of the launch of the new campaign, which will invite international travellers to Come and Say G’day,” Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farrell said at. The launch in Japan.

“Ruby will resonate with international audiences as the campaign is rolled out across key international markets to remind the world why There’s Nothing Like Australia.”

Ruby will be voiced for English-speaking markets by actor Rose Byrne, while actor Maryjun Takahashi will be the voice of Ruby in Japan.

“The use of an animated character in Ruby was a deliberate move that aims to cut through the clutter of destination marketing internationally, and it is backed by research,” Tourism Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Coghill said.

“In Australia, we’re so lucky to have a globally recognisable and adorable icon in the kangaroo and to bring that to life through CGI animation creates a uniquely Australian Brand Ambassador in Ruby, who translates across both English and non-English speaking countries.”

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy
NEXT STORY

McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

    McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

    The new adult Happy Meals are causing chaos in McDonald's drive-thru's across America, with staff begging for customers to stop ordering.
    Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

    Actress Jodie Comer Named 'Most Beautiful Woman In The World', According To The Golden Ratio

    A cosmetic surgeon has revealed that actress Jodie Comer has the most mathematically beautiful face by using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.
    U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

    U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

    Adam Sandler was revered by teens in the mid 90s thanks to massively quotable films like Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison. Over 20 years later and he’s still a hit with the age group.
    Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

    Fitzroy Crowned Coolest Neighbourhood In Australia For 2022

    The 51 coolest suburbs in the world for 2022 have been revealed, and the inner-north Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy has claimed the top Aussie spot.
    Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

    Heidi Klum And Her Daughter Hit With Backlash Over Lingerie Advert

    Heidi Klum has been hit with backlash after appearing in a new advert for lingerie alongside her daughter.