McDonald’s Fans Shocked To Get Rare Golden Nugget Toy

McDonald’s released Happy Meals for grown-ups that come with a McNugget Buddy, but diners have been discovering a rare Golden Legend buddy.

As part of a collaboration with DJ Kerwin Frost, McDonald’s released a boxed meal that comes with fries, a drink and either a Big Mac or 10 Chicken McNuggets.

The ‘Kerwin Frost Box’ also has six reimagined McNugget Buddies, adorned with mix-and-match outfits inspired by the 90s. 

But now, people have been sharing that they have received a rare “Golden Legend”. 

The nugget buddy is entirely gold and comes with a trading card that reads, “Golden like the arches, golden like the fries, golden like the edges on McDonald’s apple pie.”

McDonald’s has not shared how rare these Golden Legends are, or have even acknowledged that the McNugget Legend exists. 

The rare toy has even been listed on eBay for hundreds of dollars. 

The other six characters are named Kerwin Frost, Don Bernice, Uptown Moe, Waffutu, BRRRICK and Darla. 

