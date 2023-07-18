Matildas' Physician Says The Team's Menstrual Cycles Will Sync Up After Playing Separately Around The World

After being in different parts of the world at different stages of their cycles, as soon as the Tillies come into camp, they're in sync.

The Matildas are set to play the FIFA Women's World Cup, which kicks off later this week.

The team's physician, Dr Brandi Cole, spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about the Tillies' menstrual care and how the girls seem to sync up when they're all in camp together after being separated for months.

"The girls all seem to get in sync with each other in terms of when their cycle is as soon as they come into camp."

"It is absolutely crazy. One will come to me for some meds for premenstrual pain, and then the next minute, half the team's coming to me. It's a known phenomenon."

"One of the girls has said to me that she always gets a period earlier than what she's expecting when she comes to international team camp, and other girls have said they get delayed by a couple of days.

"That's the good thing about menstrual cycle monitoring - they're starting to learn about themselves, which empowers our female athletes to get the best out of their bodies."

The United States football team normalised menstrual cycle monitoring as part of their training. They are known as the pioneers of intervention strategies for menstrual cycle monitoring.

American footballer Megan Rapinoe said at the time, "We get periods. Whatever. Might as well [do] everything you can about it to maximise performance."

However, Dr Cole identified that it is difficult to implement some strategies like "phase-based" training. This is where training loads are tailored around the four main phases of the menstrual cycle; menstruation, the follicular phase, ovulation and the luteal phase. Some describe these phases as the four seasons; winter, spring, summer and autumn, respectively.

Dr Cole believes a more effective approach is to monitor menstrual health in general, as opposed to trying to shape training around each individual player's menstrual cycle, as it is far too complex.

More research is being undertaken to see how menstrual care and tracking can impact and optimise female athlete performance.

"You only have to read any of the media in the last year to see that there's a big push, which, I think, is excellent for creating awareness."