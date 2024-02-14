Man Loses Dream Job After Clogging Office Toilet During Interview

Job interviews can be tough. We all know you need to prepare questions to ask the manager, make a good impression, and check your referees.

While interviews can always go better, arguably, for a certain online Reddit user, they could hardly have gone any worse, after he missed out on his dream job because he…clogged the toilet in the office bathroom.

Turns out that wasn't the sort of "experience" the company was looking for.

So where did it all start to go poo-shaped? Well after the hopeful hiree shared a little too much with his workplace, he shared a little too much with the internet, revealing this was a caffeinated catastrophe.

"All was going well but I was offered coffee earlier and of course accepted it because I love free stuff. This coffee was so, so good and I drank it down really fast. So of course coffee did what coffee does and before I knew it I had to use their bathroom."

And while a coffee pot can all too quickly lead a man to its porcelain cousin, it's what happened next that sealed his fate.

He forgot to flush. From here, things went from bad to "HR incident".

A female employee was unfortunate enough to walk into the faecal fiasco while our jobseeker watched his life flush before his eyes.

"I looked at the door. I heard the sound of a flush from the toilet. She tried to get rid of it so that she could go.but I didn't hear the bowl clear, I only heard the bowl fill up with water"

The woman was, understandably, "not happy" (we'd have used the word "traumatised") and immediately spoke to her boss about what she had seen.

So, what did our not-so-canny-candidate do?

"I tried to just pretend like I was on my computer the whole time"

Turns out that didn't exactly do the trick.

After he submitted the necessary paperwork, other employees had to do a slightly different kind of paperwork, forced to take a plunger to the toilet!

And what was the end result of all this?

"I finished my paperwork but I never heard back from them even after I tried to follow up" he said.

Personally we think the problem wasn't so much the follow up, but the follow through.