Luckiest Lotto Suburbs Have Been Revealed

Data obtained by News Corp unveiled that NSW was the luckiest state with 122 wins worth more than $450 million. This includes the lucky individual who won an astronomical win of $100 million, the second-biggest individual lottery win in Australian history.

Across the country, a total of 340 millionaires were created by division one wins, with 106 of those in NSW and the ACT.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart told The Daily Telegraph that many lottery players will deliberately choose an outlet that has sold a major lottery win “in the hope of continuing the winning streak, while other players choose different outlets, believing lightning won’t strike twice.”

“While we saw pockets of major lottery prizes across Australian states and territories this year, it’s important to remember that a division one win can land anywhere at any time."

NSW & ACT

Dapto Berala Taree Sydney

VICTORIA

Melbourne Doreen/Mernda Broadmeadows/Dallas Deer Park/Cairnlea Moonee Ponds Wangaratta Broadford Melton Altona East Berwick

QUEENSLAND

Nerang/Pacific Pines Gladstone Loganholme Mossman Broadbeach Aspley Jindalee/Mount Ommaney Tewantin Mareeba Booval Southport Currimindi/Pelican Waters

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Coolalinga Leanyer

TASMANIA

Howrah

SOUTH AUSTRALIA