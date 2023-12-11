The Project

Luckiest Lotto Suburbs Have Been Revealed

New data has revealed Australia’s luckiest lotto suburbs. Do you live in any of these suburbs?

Data obtained by News Corp unveiled that NSW was the luckiest state with 122 wins worth more than $450 million. This includes the lucky individual who won an astronomical win of $100 million, the second-biggest individual lottery win in Australian history.

Across the country, a total of 340 millionaires were created by division one wins, with 106 of those in NSW and the ACT.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart told The Daily Telegraph that many lottery players will deliberately choose an outlet that has sold a major lottery win “in the hope of continuing the winning streak, while other players choose different outlets, believing lightning won’t strike twice.”

“While we saw pockets of major lottery prizes across Australian states and territories this year, it’s important to remember that a division one win can land anywhere at any time."

NSW & ACT

  1. Dapto
  2. Berala
  3. Taree
  4. Sydney

VICTORIA

  1. Melbourne
  2. Doreen/Mernda
  3. Broadmeadows/Dallas
  4. Deer Park/Cairnlea
  5. Moonee Ponds
  6. Wangaratta
  7. Broadford
  8. Melton
  9. Altona East
  10. Berwick

QUEENSLAND

  1. Nerang/Pacific Pines
  2. Gladstone
  3. Loganholme
  4. Mossman
  5. Broadbeach
  6. Aspley
  7. Jindalee/Mount Ommaney
  8. Tewantin
  9. Mareeba
  10. Booval
  11. Southport
  12. Currimindi/Pelican Waters

NORTHERN TERRITORY

  1. Coolalinga
  2. Leanyer

TASMANIA

  1. Howrah

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

  1. Mawson Lakes
