Linkin Park Debut New Singer After Chester Bennington’s Death

Linkin Park Debut New Singer After Chester Bennington’s Death

Linkin Park are back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

On Thursday, the band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn.

Shinoda and Armstrong will share vocal duties. The new lineup dropped a single, The Emptiness Machine, and announced a new album, From Zero, to be released on November 15.

The rock-rap band was one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s, aided by Bennington's vocals. At 41, took his own life shortly after the release of the group's last album, One More Light. In the years since, Linkin Park has dropped a number of re-releases, including 20th anniversary editions of Hybrid Theory, Meteora and, this year, the career-spanning greatest hits collection, Papercuts.

"Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking," Shinoda said in a statement announcing the upcoming release.

Armstrong comes from alt-rock band Dead Sara and Brittain is a songwriter and producer who has worked with Papa Roach, One OK Rock and All Time Low, among others. He replaces original drummer Rob Bourdon, who "has decided to step away," a band representative told The Associated Press.

"The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created," Shinoda said.

"We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energised new music we've made together. We're weaving together the sonic touchpoints we've been known for and still exploring new ones."

The band also announced the From Zero World Tour, featuring five arena shows in Los Angeles; New York; Hamburg, Germany; London and Seoul this month, and a sixth in November in Bogotá, Colombia.

With AAP.

